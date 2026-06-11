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Eons

We Can't Remember What Giant Sloths Were Like

Season 8 Episode 19 | 11m 45s

Even though we once knew them pretty well, firsthand knowledge of giant sloths is now lost to time – including some of the most basic aspects of their biology and behavior. So, what did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?

Aired: 06/08/26
Watch 7:44
Eons
Did These Mammoths Dig Their Own Grave?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
Episode: S8 E18 | 7:44
Watch 9:48
Eons
When Fish (Finally) Conquered the Deep Sea
Why did vertebrates conquer both the land and the air before the depths of the sea?
Episode: S8 E17 | 9:48
Watch 8:27
Eons
Why Do Humans Age Fast?
Long-extinct dinosaurs may still haunt us—possibly driving us to age faster than any vertebrate.
Episode: S8 E16 | 8:27
Watch 9:34
Eons
When the Earth Had Supermountains
Only twice in Earth's history have supermountains risen, and both times reshaped life forever.
Episode: S8 E15 | 9:34
Watch 12:32
Eons
Does The World's Most Famous Dinosaur Have The Wrong Name?
Was the T-Rex given the wrong name?
Episode: S8 E14 | 12:32
Watch 10:05
Eons
Did Ancient Storms Kill These Pterosaurs?
500+ pterosaur fossils found at Solnhofen may be hiding a dark secret distorting our view of them.
Episode: S8 E13 | 10:05
Watch 11:08
Eons
Sensitive Teeth? Blame This Fish
Why are our teeth so sensitive? The answer originates in the armored skin of ancient fish.
Episode: S8 E12 | 11:08
Watch 10:45
Eons
The Fiery Rise of Flowering Plants
For flowering plants to take over, they first helped burn the old world—and then put the fires out.
Episode: S8 E11 | 10:45
Watch 11:37
Eons
When Ancient Weeds Fooled Us
Ancient weeds mimicked crops, tricking farmers into domesticating friends—and enemies—by mistake.
Episode: S8 E10 | 11:37
Watch 12:14
Eons
How Brawn Led to Brains
Brains and brawn aren’t opposites—they’ve been linked far longer than we might think.
Episode: S8 E9 | 12:14
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