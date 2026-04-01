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Eons

Does The World's Most Famous Dinosaur Have The Wrong Name?

Season 8 Episode 14 | 12m 32s

Of all the names given to this dinosaur over the years, maybe T. rex shouldn't have been the one that stuck at all…

Aired: 03/30/26
Watch 10:05
Eons
Did Ancient Storms Kill These Pterosaurs?
500+ pterosaur fossils found at Solnhofen may be hiding a dark secret distorting our view of them.
Episode: S8 E13 | 10:05
Watch 11:08
Eons
Sensitive Teeth? Blame This Fish
Why are our teeth so sensitive? The answer originates in the armored skin of ancient fish.
Episode: S8 E12 | 11:08
Watch 10:45
Eons
The Fiery Rise of Flowering Plants
For flowering plants to take over, they first helped burn the old world—and then put the fires out.
Episode: S8 E11 | 10:45
Watch 11:37
Eons
When Ancient Weeds Fooled Us
Ancient weeds mimicked crops, tricking farmers into domesticating friends—and enemies—by mistake.
Episode: S8 E10 | 11:37
Watch 12:14
Eons
How Brawn Led to Brains
Brains and brawn aren’t opposites—they’ve been linked far longer than we might think.
Episode: S8 E9 | 12:14
Watch 10:27
Eons
When a Tiny Land Bridge Triggered an Ice Age
Understanding the Isthmus of Panama.
Episode: S8 E8 | 10:27
Watch 9:07
Eons
What Was Greenland Like When it Was Green
How we might borrow genes from that ancient past of Greenland to help us adapt to the future.
Episode: S8 E7 | 9:07
Watch 9:35
Eons
How Chewing May Have Beat Extinction
Tiny mammals and a group of lizard-like reptiles shared a trait that helped them survive extinction.
Episode: S8 E6 | 9:35
Watch 10:43
Eons
How We Figured Out an Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs
Where the space rock came from 66 million years ago that crashed and killed the dinosaurs.
Episode: S8 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:19
Eons
Crawling Out Of The Water Was An Evolutionary Accident
Fish evolved terrestrial traits to...stay fish?
Episode: S8 E4 | 8:19
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