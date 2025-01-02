© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Lakeshore Classic Movies

The Emperor Jones

Season 2023 Episode 148 | 1hr 12m 56s

starring Paul Robeson tells the story of Brutus Jones, a man who escapes prison and, through cunning and ruthlessness, declares himself the emperor of a Caribbean island. His reign is marked by manipulation and grandeur, but his past and hubris ultimately lead to his downfall. Adapted from Eugene O’Neill’s play, this landmark film explores power, identity, and the human spirit.

Aired: 01/01/25
Aired: 01/01/25
Watch 1:50:57
Lakeshore Classic Movies
A Star is Born
A rising actress and her fading mentor find love and heartbreak.
Episode: S2023 E147 | 1:50:57
Watch 1:30:45
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Made for Each Other (1939)
A couple faces trials in marriage, career, and health, finding love's strength.
Episode: S2023 E146 | 1:30:45
Watch 1:41:32
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Scarlet Street (1945)
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
Episode: S2023 E59 | 1:41:32
Watch 1:07:44
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Detour (1945)
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Episode: S2023 E112 | 1:07:44
Watch 1:18:45
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Quicksand (1950)
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Episode: S2023 E108 | 1:18:45
Watch 1:10:49
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Hitch-hiker (1953)
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
Episode: S2023 E63 | 1:10:49
Watch 1:22:13
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Young and Innocent (1937)
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Episode: S2023 E44 | 1:22:13
Watch 1:40:12
Lakeshore Classic Movies
The Red House (1947)
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
Episode: S2023 E72 | 1:40:12
Watch 1:20:07
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper Takes a Trip (1938)
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Episode: S2023 E89 | 1:20:07
Watch 1:37:24
Lakeshore Classic Movies
Topper (1937)
Carefree couple dies in car accident but returns as ghosts to help stuffy banker friend.
Episode: S2023 E88 | 1:37:24
