The Time of Your Life

A man rises from convict to ruler, driven by ambition and fate.
A rising actress and her fading mentor find love and heartbreak.
A couple faces trials in marriage, career, and health, finding love's strength.
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.