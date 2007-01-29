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NOVA

Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew

1hr 29m 07s

Brent Minchew is a glaciologist at Caltech, where he studies Thwaites Glacier and its role in global sea level rise. He joins Hakeem to discuss the science behind the "Doomsday Glacier," a proposed intervention to stabilize it, and his own path from the Marine Corps and the Pentagon on 9/11 to a career in climate science.

Aired: 09/09/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
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