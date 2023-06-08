© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

Watch 0:29
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control? Preview
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Preview: S50 E10 | 0:29
Watch 4:40
NOVA
How Trauma Can Alter Your Biology
Your ancestors' experiences might influence how your brain is wired today.
Clip: S50 E10 | 4:40
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control?
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Episode: S50 E10 | 53:31
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Your Brain: Perception Deception
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Episode: S50 E9 | 53:30
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Episode: S50 E8 | 53:20
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Episode: S50 E7 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Episode: S50 E6 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Weathering the Future
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
Episode: S50 E5 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
New Eye on the Universe
See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Episode: S50 E4 | 53:31
Watch 53:22
NOVA
Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
Episode: S50 E3 | 53:22
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Star Chasers of Senegal
A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.
Episode: S50 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
NOVA
London Super Tunnel
Thousands race to build Europe's biggest construction project–London's new railroad.
Episode: S50 E1 | 53:20
Extras
Watch 3:51
NOVA
Your Memories Are Not as True as You Think
It turns out memories have a very shaky foundation.
Clip: S50 E9 | 3:51
Watch 2:24
NOVA
How Your Brain Interprets Color
A vision scientist breaks down the infamous dress debate.
Clip: S50 E9 | 2:24
Watch 2:43
NOVA
Could Whale Poop Help Cool the Planet?
Marine biologists unravel how whales and their poop trap carbon and feed the ocean.
Clip: S50 | 2:43
Watch 2:57
NOVA
Witnesses Recount Surviving a Volcanic Explosion
Hear witnesses share how they survived the most explosive event ever recorded on Earth.
Clip: S50 E8 | 2:57
Watch 2:58
NOVA
Scientists Make Rare Discovery in Active Volcano
Volcanologists visit Tofua to study the volcano’s activity.
Clip: S50 E8 | 2:58
Watch 2:35
NOVA
How an Underwater Volcano Produced a 60-Foot Tsunami
The most explosive event ever recorded on Earth—and the massive tsunami that followed.
Clip: S50 E8 | 2:35
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss Preview
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Preview: S50 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:27
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale Preview
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Preview: S50 E7 | 0:27
Watch 4:32
NOVA
Meet Snow Cone the Right Whale and Her Calf
Since 2010, the average time between North Atlantic right whale births has increased.
Clip: S50 E7 | 4:32