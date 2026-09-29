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PBS Space Time

Quantum Physics’ Strangest Prediction May Have Just Come True?

Season 11 Episode 36 | 15m 22s

Nothing is complicated because in physics even completely empty space is described as being full of quantum fields doing complicated things even when nothing else is there. One prediction that’s been around for a while is that under extreme conditions, empty space can be sort of crystalized. And there’s good evidence that we’ve observed this for the first time.

Aired: 09/23/26
Watch 14:20
PBS Space Time
JWST May Have Discovered a New Cosmic Object: The Black Hole Star
Gigantic black holes existed in a cosmic eyeblink after the Big Bang. That should be impossible.
Episode: S11 E35 | 14:20
Watch 15:15
PBS Space Time
There's Something Massive Hiding Behind the Galaxy's Strangest Star
A decade later, a leading theory may finally explain Tabby’s Star, the galaxy’s weirdest star.
Episode: S11 E34 | 15:15
Watch 16:31
PBS Space Time
We Thought All Black Holes Came From Stars. We May Have Been Wrong.
LIGO may have found an impossible black hole, hinting at primordial relics from the Big Bang.
Episode: S11 E33 | 16:31
Watch 17:40
PBS Space Time
The Universe Has Been Expanding Since the Big Bang. Just Not How We Thought.
DESI and DES studied dark energy. Together, what can they tell us?
Episode: S11 E32 | 17:40
Watch 16:28
PBS Space Time
The Quantum Experiment That Breaks Time
Could sending a quantum twin across the galaxy make you both old and young at the same time?
Episode: S11 E31 | 16:28
Watch 17:39
PBS Space Time
We Thought Black Holes Created Event Horizons. It Might Be the Opposite
It's possible that an event horizon is forming right behind and you won't know until its too late.
Episode: S11 E30 | 17:39
Watch 20:48
PBS Space Time
We’ve Been Looking for Aliens for 70 Years. We've Been Doing It Wrong All Along
Are there no alien signals to find... or do we need to update how we search for them?
Episode: S11 E29 | 20:48
Watch 14:27
PBS Space Time
We Thought Black Holes Ended in Singularities. They Might End In a Frozen Big Bang
Physicists hope Planck stars can save us from black hole singularities and paradoxes.
Episode: S11 E28 | 14:27
Watch 17:41
PBS Space Time
We Found Galaxies Too Old for the Universe
Galaxies older than the universe? Webb's findings keep defying our best explanations.
Episode: S11 E27 | 17:41
Watch 16:16
PBS Space Time
Earth’s Core Should Be Impossible. A New State of Matter Explains It.
Earth's core: solid or liquid? Yes — we know more about distant galaxies than our own interior.
Episode: S11 E26 | 16:16
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