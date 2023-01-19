Prep Sports Report - Week 1

Latest Episodes
Prep Sports Report - Week 10
Prep Sports Report - Week 9
Prep Sports Report - Week 8
Prep Sports Report - Week 7
Prep Sports Report - Week 6
Week 5 - Lakeshore PBS - Prep Sports Report
A look ahead at this weeks high school games
A look ahead at this weekends games.
It’s week 2 of Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report!
Extras
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Endeavour Morse: Cerebral, dedicated...and sassy! Look back on 8 seasons of sassy quips.
Bill Holderman and Aaron Sams discuss their movie “The Book Club: The Next Chapter”