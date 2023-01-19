© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Prep Sports Report

Prep Sports Report - Week 1

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 27m 00s

Week 1

Aired: 01/04/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:47
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 10
Prep Sports Report - Week 10
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:47
Watch 27:01
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 9
Prep Sports Report - Week 9
Episode: S2023 E9 | 27:01
Watch 26:47
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 8
Prep Sports Report - Week 8
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:49
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 7
Prep Sports Report - Week 7
Episode: S2023 E7 | 26:49
Watch 27:05
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 6
Prep Sports Report - Week 6
Episode: S2023 E6 | 27:05
Watch 26:56
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 5
Week 5 - Lakeshore PBS - Prep Sports Report
Episode: S2023 E5 | 26:56
Watch 27:08
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 4
A look ahead at this weeks high school games
Episode: S2023 E4 | 27:08
Watch 26:59
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report Week 3
A look ahead at this weekends games.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:59
Watch 27:02
Prep Sports Report
Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report - Week 2
It’s week 2 of Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report!
Episode: S2023 E2 | 27:02
