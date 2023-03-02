© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Prep Sports Report

Prep Sports Report - Week 9

Season 2023 Episode 9 | 27m 01s

WEEK 9 It’s week 9 of Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report! Join Joe, Ben, and Tommy, as they break down next week’s games for boys high school basketball and listen up as we go in depth with Valparaiso Gymnastics. All this and more on Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report!

Aired: 03/02/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:47
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 10
Prep Sports Report - Week 10
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 8
Prep Sports Report - Week 8
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:49
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 7
Prep Sports Report - Week 7
Episode: S2023 E7 | 26:49
Watch 27:05
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 6
Prep Sports Report - Week 6
Episode: S2023 E6 | 27:05
Watch 26:56
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 5
Week 5 - Lakeshore PBS - Prep Sports Report
Episode: S2023 E5 | 26:56
Watch 27:08
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 4
A look ahead at this weeks high school games
Episode: S2023 E4 | 27:08
Watch 26:59
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report Week 3
A look ahead at this weekends games.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:59
Watch 27:02
Prep Sports Report
Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report - Week 2
It’s week 2 of Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report!
Episode: S2023 E2 | 27:02
Watch 27:00
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 1
Week 1
Episode: S2023 E1 | 27:00
