© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prep Sports Report

Prep Sports Report - Week 7

Season 2023 Episode 7 | 26m 49s

It’s week 7 of Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report! Join Joe, Ben and Tommy as they break down next week’s games for boys and girls high school basketball and listen up as we go in depth with Hammond Central boys basketball. All this and more on Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report!

Aired: 02/16/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:47
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 10
Prep Sports Report - Week 10
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:47
Watch 27:01
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 9
Prep Sports Report - Week 9
Episode: S2023 E9 | 27:01
Watch 26:47
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 8
Prep Sports Report - Week 8
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:47
Watch 27:05
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 6
Prep Sports Report - Week 6
Episode: S2023 E6 | 27:05
Watch 26:56
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 5
Week 5 - Lakeshore PBS - Prep Sports Report
Episode: S2023 E5 | 26:56
Watch 27:08
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 4
A look ahead at this weeks high school games
Episode: S2023 E4 | 27:08
Watch 26:59
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report Week 3
A look ahead at this weekends games.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:59
Watch 27:02
Prep Sports Report
Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report - Week 2
It’s week 2 of Lakeshore PBS Prep Sports Report!
Episode: S2023 E2 | 27:02
Watch 27:00
Prep Sports Report
Prep Sports Report - Week 1
Week 1
Episode: S2023 E1 | 27:00
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
Endeavour
Season 8 Recap
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Clip: S9 | 0:43
Watch 2:10
Endeavour
Best Buds: Thursday and Morse
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Clip: S9 | 2:10
Watch 1:03
Endeavour
Scene
Thursday checks in with Morse who, after taking some time away, is back on the job.
Clip: S9 E1 | 1:03
Watch 1:08
Endeavour
Sass in Endeavour
Endeavour Morse: Cerebral, dedicated...and sassy! Look back on 8 seasons of sassy quips.
Clip: S9 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Trailer
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Endeavour
Scene
The cast and creators of the Morse universe look back on 35 years of Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 E4 | 2:03
Watch 5:16
The Whitney Reynolds Show
BOOK CLUB, NEXT CHAPTER, WITH WHIT
Bill Holderman and Aaron Sams discuss their movie “The Book Club: The Next Chapter”
Clip: 5:16