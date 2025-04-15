© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
The Whitney Reynolds Show

DREAMS UNLEASHED

Season 9 Episode 1 | 26m 43s

Whitney highlights the power of hard work, perseverance, and staying focused on achieving your dreams. PGA Tour golfer Jordan Spieth and disability advocate Jessica Jordan Ping share how they overcame their own challenges and Dr. Sonat reflects on her journey to success while breaking barriers. Plus this was TAPED LIVE!

Aired: 04/14/25
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
Watch 26:30
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Powerful Purpose
Stories of innovative and socially conscious entrepreneurs leveraging their platforms.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:30
Watch 25:57
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Extreme Survival
Extreme Survival” reveals Jessica Buchanan's remarkable journey of survival & change.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:57
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:21
Watch 26:07
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS |Unspoken Narrative
Today’s guests are sharing their hidden stories that led to them living their truth.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:07
