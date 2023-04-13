© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
The Whitney Reynolds Show

Peace, Love and Mental Health

Season 5 Episode 5 | 25m 25s

On this episode, one guest shares how he was hindered by his appearance yet was able to shift his mindset and come to embrace his unique look. We also hear from mega jeweler Kendra Scott, who opens up about her struggles that shaped her mission today. Plus, we meet a physiologist that offers advice she had to learn first-hand when it comes to mental health.

Aired: 05/14/23
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
6: WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E406 | 25:21
Watch 26:07
The Whitney Reynolds Show
5: WRS |Unspoken Narrative
Today’s guests are sharing their hidden stories that led to them living their truth.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:07
Watch 28:33
The Whitney Reynolds Show
4: WRS | Dads
Sharing stories from amazing dads, each making a unique contribution to their youth.
Episode: S4 E404 | 28:33
Watch 26:50
The Whitney Reynolds Show
3: WRS | Little Kids, Big Dreams
Meet ambitious kids who are creating a better tomorrow, each with their own goal in mind.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:50
Watch 26:54
The Whitney Reynolds Show
2: WRS | Hidden Grace
Today’s guests found their hidden grace tucked away beneath each of their journeys.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:54
