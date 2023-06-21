This evening on "Midwest BEAT," host/producer Tom Lounges will chat with the guests about a special event happening from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, June 25th at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.This event is a special fundraising screening of -- "THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA: THE DICK BIONDI STORY" -- the soon to be officially released film documentary on the career of legendary Radio DJ/Air Personality -- DICK BIONDI. The film features many of the stars whose careers were helped by Biondi, including: Frankie Avalon, Brian Wilson & Al Jardine (Beach Boys), Tom Dreesen, Tony Orlando, Jim Peterik, Paul Shaffer, and many others.Prior to the film being screened, there will be a pair of short live musical performances by KENNY JAMES (the "Buddy Holly" of national tribute group, RAVE ON!) and JOE CANTAFIO (band leader and front man of Chicago's iconic and recently reunited band, JADE 50's.)The film's executive producer PAMELA PULICE will talk on air about the event, the film project and why Dick Biondi warrants the attention and the nine years she has personally invested into this project. There will be a silent and live auction for some cool rock 'n' roll items, and ticket drawings for a few rockin' baskets. Funds from this screening event will be used to wrap up the final details needed to get the film entered into film festivals and get an official public release.Tickets for the debut screening of the independent film -- "THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA: THE DICK BIONDI STORY" -- are available at www.brickartlive.com.

Listen • 53:58