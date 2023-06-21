© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

New Documentary of the Most Fired DJ of All Time: "The Voice That Rocked America: The Dick Biondi Story!

By Tom Lounges
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT

This evening on "Midwest BEAT," host/producer Tom Lounges will chat with the guests about a special event happening from 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, June 25th at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.

This event is a special fundraising screening of -- "THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA: THE DICK BIONDI STORY" -- the soon to be officially released film documentary on the career of legendary Radio DJ/Air Personality -- DICK BIONDI. The film features many of the stars whose careers were helped by Biondi, including: Frankie Avalon, Brian Wilson & Al Jardine (Beach Boys), Tom Dreesen, Tony Orlando, Jim Peterik, Paul Shaffer, and many others.

Prior to the film being screened, there will be a pair of short live musical performances by KENNY JAMES (the "Buddy Holly" of national tribute group, RAVE ON!) and JOE CANTAFIO (band leader and front man of Chicago's iconic and recently reunited band, JADE 50's.)

The film's executive producer PAMELA PULICE will talk on air about the event, the film project and why Dick Biondi warrants the attention and the nine years she has personally invested into this project. There will be a silent and live auction for some cool rock 'n' roll items, and ticket drawings for a few rockin' baskets. Funds from this screening event will be used to wrap up the final details needed to get the film entered into film festivals and get an official public release.

Tickets for the debut screening of the independent film -- "THE VOICE THAT ROCKED AMERICA: THE DICK BIONDI STORY" -- are available at www.brickartlive.com.

Tags
Midwest Beat Dick BiondiMidwest BEAT
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges
Related Content
  • Arts & Culture
    Marco Villarreal Live In Studio
    Tom Lounges
    Tonight was fun as my friend Marco Villarreal --- a most amazing guitarist and multi-Instrumentalist -- joined me as a special guest on tonight's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. The weekly celebrity interview program is broadcast Tuesdays on Lakeshore Public Radio.Join Marco and I tomorrow (Wednesday) at Montego Bay Grille in downtown Hobart for our 6pm "Guitar Speak", an entertaining and educational gathering for guitar students and players of all ages and all skill levels. Learn from one of the Midwest's best.Everyone is welcome. Free admission, full cash bar and a full menu is served.
  • Arts & Culture
    Tony Orlando On Midwest Beat
    Tom Lounges
    An iconic entertainer, TONY ORLANDO, has been in show business since the age of 15, as a songwriter, producer, record label executive, television variety host and hit-making recording artist with 19 Top 40 charted singles, including three Top 5 hits --"Candido," "Knock Three Times," "Sweet Gypsy Rose," "He Don't Love You Like I Love You," and his internationally famous signature song, "Tie A Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ol' Oak Tree."Currently back on the road and touring with his good friend and fellow show biz legend WAYNE NEWTON, the entertainment duo which Orlando describes as "the last of the old school Vegas-style acts still on the road," will be performing this Saturday at The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.Tonight, I talk with Orlando about his fabulous 64-year career in the entertainment business -- on stage, on television, and behind the scenes. Some of our chat will including his sharing some very unique stories about some of his biggest hits, the impact that "Tie A Yellow Ribbon" has had on American veterans over the decades, and how he has "backed into" some of the biggest breaks of his career.
  • Arts & Culture
    Peter Case At Front Porch Music
    Tom Lounges
    Singer/Songwriter Peter Case calls in while on the road promoting his new solo album "Doctor Moan"
  • Cory Goodrich Live in Studio!
    Tom Lounges
    Goodrich will be speaking and performing Saturday, April 15th at Merrillville Public Library on U.S. 30, as the guest of honor at the "Lake County Public Library Foundation's Annual Literary Tea" at 1:00pm CentralThe multi-skilled CORY GOODRICH is the celebrity guest this evening on 89.1-FM for Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges."Goodrich is a five-time Jeff Awards nominee who has performed on top theater stages across the Midwest, along with appearing in such hit television series as, "Chicago Fire."Goodrich is a accomplished and successful book author, who has also released several albums spanning various musical genres, including children's, holiday, and folk music.
  • Bret Ernst At The Hobart Art Theatre!
    Tom Lounges
    Performing at HOBART ART THEATER on Saturday, APRIL 8th @ 7:30-9:00pm. Doors Open: 6:30pm.New Jersey native BRET ERNST plays the popular reoccurring character of Louie LaRusso (aka Cousin Louie) on the hit Netflix television series, "Cobra Kai."Along with having a successful acting career, Ernst is currently ranked as one of the nation's fastest rising young stand-up comics in American, and is considered by both his peers and the entertainment media at large, to be one of the best comedians currently doing stand up.Known for hot topic material and his savvy street style, Ernst often hits nerves with his original comedy bits in ways most modern comedians shy away from in the world's now uber-sensitive society. Ernst's comic skills have earned him appearances on Showtime's "Weeds," Kevin Hart's "One Mic Stand," and Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," among others.Northwest Indiana comedy fans can catch BRET ERNST LIVE on SATURDAY, APRIL 8th at The Hobart Art Theater (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, IN. Opening the show is Chicago comedian, Abi Sanchez. More at: www.brickartlive.com.