Tony Orlando On Midwest Beat

An iconic entertainer, TONY ORLANDO, has been in show business since the age of 15, as a songwriter, producer, record label executive, television variety host and hit-making recording artist with 19 Top 40 charted singles, including three Top 5 hits --"Candido," "Knock Three Times," "Sweet Gypsy Rose," "He Don't Love You Like I Love You," and his internationally famous signature song, "Tie A Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ol' Oak Tree."

Currently back on the road and touring with his good friend and fellow show biz legend WAYNE NEWTON, the entertainment duo which Orlando describes as "the last of the old school Vegas-style acts still on the road," will be performing this Saturday at The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Tonight, I talk with Orlando about his fabulous 64-year career in the entertainment business -- on stage, on television, and behind the scenes. Some of our chat will including his sharing some very unique stories about some of his biggest hits, the impact that "Tie A Yellow Ribbon" has had on American veterans over the decades, and how he has "backed into" some of the biggest breaks of his career.