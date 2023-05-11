© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
midwest_beat_1400x1400.png
Midwest Beat

Tony Orlando On Midwest Beat

By Tom Lounges
Published May 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT
Tony Orlando 2023 Promo photo.jpg

An iconic entertainer, TONY ORLANDO, has been in show business since the age of 15, as a songwriter, producer, record label executive, television variety host and hit-making recording artist with 19 Top 40 charted singles, including three Top 5 hits --"Candido," "Knock Three Times," "Sweet Gypsy Rose," "He Don't Love You Like I Love You," and his internationally famous signature song, "Tie A Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Ol' Oak Tree."

Currently back on the road and touring with his good friend and fellow show biz legend WAYNE NEWTON, the entertainment duo which Orlando describes as "the last of the old school Vegas-style acts still on the road," will be performing this Saturday at The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Tonight, I talk with Orlando about his fabulous 64-year career in the entertainment business -- on stage, on television, and behind the scenes. Some of our chat will including his sharing some very unique stories about some of his biggest hits, the impact that "Tie A Yellow Ribbon" has had on American veterans over the decades, and how he has "backed into" some of the biggest breaks of his career.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
