Cory Goodrich Live in Studio!

Goodrich will be speaking and performing Saturday, April 15th at Merrillville Public Library on U.S. 30, as the guest of honor at the "Lake County Public Library Foundation's Annual Literary Tea" at 1:00pm Central

The multi-skilled CORY GOODRICH is the celebrity guest this evening on 89.1-FM for Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges."

Goodrich is a five-time Jeff Awards nominee who has performed on top theater stages across the Midwest, along with appearing in such hit television series as, "Chicago Fire."

Goodrich is a accomplished and successful book author, who has also released several albums spanning various musical genres, including children's, holiday, and folk music.