Peter Case At Front Porch Music

Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
Goodrich will be speaking and performing Saturday, April 15th at Merrillville Public Library on U.S. 30, as the guest of honor at the "Lake County Public Library Foundation's Annual Literary Tea" at 1:00pm CentralThe multi-skilled CORY GOODRICH is the celebrity guest this evening on 89.1-FM for Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges."Goodrich is a five-time Jeff Awards nominee who has performed on top theater stages across the Midwest, along with appearing in such hit television series as, "Chicago Fire."Goodrich is a accomplished and successful book author, who has also released several albums spanning various musical genres, including children's, holiday, and folk music.
Performing at HOBART ART THEATER on Saturday, APRIL 8th @ 7:30-9:00pm. Doors Open: 6:30pm.New Jersey native BRET ERNST plays the popular reoccurring character of Louie LaRusso (aka Cousin Louie) on the hit Netflix television series, "Cobra Kai."Along with having a successful acting career, Ernst is currently ranked as one of the nation's fastest rising young stand-up comics in American, and is considered by both his peers and the entertainment media at large, to be one of the best comedians currently doing stand up.Known for hot topic material and his savvy street style, Ernst often hits nerves with his original comedy bits in ways most modern comedians shy away from in the world's now uber-sensitive society. Ernst's comic skills have earned him appearances on Showtime's "Weeds," Kevin Hart's "One Mic Stand," and Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," among others.Northwest Indiana comedy fans can catch BRET ERNST LIVE on SATURDAY, APRIL 8th at The Hobart Art Theater (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, IN. Opening the show is Chicago comedian, Abi Sanchez. More at: www.brickartlive.com.
This weekend marks the 64th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that robbed the world of Buddy Holly, along with his fellow performers Richie Valens and J.P. Richardson (aka "The Big Bopper").Award-winning performer Kenny James was named the “No. 1 Buddy Holly Tribute in Las Vegas” and “Best Entertainer” in Pigeon Forge. In addition, he has worked with such noted artists as The Drifters, The Coasters, Buddy Knox, Chubby Checker, The Shondells, Marty Stuart, and others.
Tune in tonight for Tom 's interview with QUEENSRŸCHE'S guitarist and co-founding member MICHAEL WILTON, and hear several songs from their sixteenth and latest studio album -- "DIGITAL NOISE ALLIANCE. " The recently released album features 11 brand new original songs, plus a unique cover of a classic and surprising '80s radio hit, given the special Queensryche treatment.Be sure to catch Queensrÿche live in concert as the "Digital Noise Alliance Tour" makes stops tomorrow (March 29th at Clyde Theater in Fort Wayne, IN), on Friday (March 31st at Concord Music Hall in Chicago), and on Saturday, April 1st (at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, Michigan).More info on the dates and all things Queensrÿche at: www.queensrycheofficial.com
Former NWI musician LuBecke returns for his first local live performances in over a decade this month, to visit some old haunts and showcase the music from his recent solo albums. After playing with AC/DC the tribute Bonfire and Allman Brothers tribute Eat A Peach for decades, LuBecke was the driving force of the original recording groups Hogtown Packing Co. and Hyper Tribe, before relocating to Florida in 2011.Once in the sunshine state, he formed the band, LÜBECK, and has performed regularly at places like Gloria Estefan's, Disney Springs, Hard Rock Daytona and other resorts all over Florida. Show host/producer Tom Lounges will chat up with Michael LuBecke and spotlight some of his new songs for Lakeshore listeners.