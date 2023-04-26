Peter Case At Front Porch Music

Performing at HOBART ART THEATER on Saturday, APRIL 8th @ 7:30-9:00pm. Doors Open: 6:30pm.New Jersey native BRET ERNST plays the popular reoccurring character of Louie LaRusso (aka Cousin Louie) on the hit Netflix television series, "Cobra Kai."Along with having a successful acting career, Ernst is currently ranked as one of the nation's fastest rising young stand-up comics in American, and is considered by both his peers and the entertainment media at large, to be one of the best comedians currently doing stand up.Known for hot topic material and his savvy street style, Ernst often hits nerves with his original comedy bits in ways most modern comedians shy away from in the world's now uber-sensitive society. Ernst's comic skills have earned him appearances on Showtime's "Weeds," Kevin Hart's "One Mic Stand," and Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," among others.Northwest Indiana comedy fans can catch BRET ERNST LIVE on SATURDAY, APRIL 8th at The Hobart Art Theater (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, IN. Opening the show is Chicago comedian, Abi Sanchez. More at: www.brickartlive.com.

