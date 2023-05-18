Marco Villarreal Live In Studio

Tonight was fun as my friend Marco Villarreal --- a most amazing guitarist and multi-Instrumentalist -- joined me as a special guest on tonight's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. The weekly celebrity interview program is broadcast Tuesdays on Lakeshore Public Radio.

Join Marco and I tomorrow (Wednesday) at Montego Bay Grille in downtown Hobart for our 6pm "Guitar Speak", an entertaining and educational gathering for guitar students and players of all ages and all skill levels. Learn from one of the Midwest's best.

Everyone is welcome. Free admission, full cash bar and a full menu is served.