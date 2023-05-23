Search Query
Ken Taylor
Local News
Despite parking concerns, Valpo Council unanimously grants zoning approval for Grand Gardner Hotel
Michael Gallenberger
Plans to turn Valparaiso's former Boys & Girls Club into a boutique hotel have taken another step forward. The city council Monday adopted a planned unit development ordinance for the future Grand Gardner Hotel.
Listen
•
1:10