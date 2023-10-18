Help us collect a handful of turkeys this fall!
Children are encouraged to trace and color their best hand-turkey, and send it to the station with your help!
Drawing will be shared across Lakeshore's mediums! A winner will be chosen the week before Thanksgiving (11/17)
Submissions should include the drawing plus the artist's first name, age, favorite thanksgiving food, and phone number.
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will recieve prizes!
Step-by-step instructions!
Creating a hand turkey drawing is a fun and creative activity. When you are all done, be sure to mail it in!
Materials:
- A sheet of paper
- Markers or colored pencils
Position Your Hand:
Place your hand, palm down, on the sheet of paper. Spread your fingers apart as much as you'd like to make the turkey's tail feathers.
- Outline Your Hand:
- Use a marker or pencil to trace around your hand. This will be the body of your turkey.
- Draw the Features:
- Add a beak and a wattle (the red part under the beak) on the thumb area of the traced hand, which will become the turkey's head.
- Draw an eye on the side of the head.
- Feathers:
- Draw lines or shapes on each of the fingers and thumb to create the feathers. These can be simple oval shapes or more complex designs.
- Legs and Feet:
- Draw two legs and feet at the bottom of your turkey's body.
- Color:
- Use colored pencils or markers to add color to your turkey. Turkeys are typically brown, but feel free to get creative with colors!
- Details:
- Add details like patterns on the feathers and any other embellishments you'd like.
- Cut It Out (Optional):
- If you want, you can carefully cut out your hand turkey, leaving a small border around the edges.
- Display or Share:
- You can display your hand turkey drawing, use it for decorations, or even share it on social media platforms you manage as part of your digital marketing role.
Remember, this is a creative and fun activity, so don't be afraid to add your personal touch and have fun with it!
Make sure you send it in by Nov. 17th!
Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656