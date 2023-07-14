I-65 pursuit leads to attempted murder charge

An Illinois man has been charged with attempted murder, following a pursuit on I-65 on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say it began around 3:15 p.m. when they got reports of a vehicle heading southbound at five miles per hour, near State Road 2. When they tried to pull it over, the driver failed to stop and sped away. Troopers say the driver almost hit a parked semi, swerved toward a trooper trying to deploy stop sticks and then rammed multiple police cars.

The driver then reportedly tried to drive northbound in the southbound lanes, but the large traffic backup that had formed forced him to drive into a ditch. Police say he then rammed a Jasper County Police car four times, before his truck became disabled.

Now, Thomas J. Sanhamel, 45, of West Chicago, has been charged with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery to a public safety official, among other charges.