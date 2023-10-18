© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Water main repair to disrupt service for 2,700 Indiana American Water customers

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
About 2,700 Indiana American Water customers will be without water service Friday night and Saturday morning. The company plans to repair a water main near the intersection of Randolph Street and 83rd Avenue in Merrillville. That means residents of the town of Winfield, as well as Merrillville's Grassfield, Auburn Hills and Sandpiper subdivisions will lose water service, starting at 11:00 p.m. Friday.

The water is scheduled to come back on by 7:00 a.m. Saturday. That area will then be under a precautionary boil advisory for about the next 24 hours.

Indiana American Water says it's notifying affected customers by email, text and phone calls. They'll also be notified when the boil advisory is lifted.

