Purdue Northwest recognized for efforts to support first-generation college students

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST

Purdue University Northwest is being recognized for its efforts to support first-generation college students.

The university says it's been promoted to First Scholars status by the Center for First-generation Student Success. That will lead to more expert guidance, data sharing and other resources.

Purdue Northwest says it supports first-generation students with annual celebration events, honorary silver cords at graduation and internally-funded research aimed at improving their academic success.
Local News Purdue University Northwest
Michael Gallenberger
