Purdue Northwest recognized for efforts to support first-generation college students
Purdue University Northwest is being recognized for its efforts to support first-generation college students.
The university says it's been promoted to First Scholars status by the Center for First-generation Student Success. That will lead to more expert guidance, data sharing and other resources.
Purdue Northwest says it supports first-generation students with annual celebration events, honorary silver cords at graduation and internally-funded research aimed at improving their academic success.