© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regionally Speaking: Indiana State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. previews the 2024 legislative session

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published December 29, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST
Indiana Senate Democrats

The 2024 Indiana General Assembly will convene January 8, 2024 in Indianapolis at the Statehouse. The non-budget legislative session will be a short less controversial one than in years past. Indiana policymakers plan to prioritize education as well as work to improve laws already on the books for the betterment of all Hoosiers. Lakeshore Public Media will be speaking with several northwest Indiana elected office to get a preview the upcoming session. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. who represents Senate District 1. State Sen. Rodney Pol, Jr. was elected to fulfill the term of Senator Karen Tallian of Senate District 4 following her retirement from the Indiana Senate in September of 2021. Senate District 4 encompasses portions of Porter and LaPorte counties, including Portage, Chesterton, and Michigan City.

Visit https://indianasenatedemocrats.org/s4/#survey to take State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. Hoosier Voice Survey.
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana state Senator Rodney Pol, Jr.Indiana legislative sessionIndiana Legislative Agenda2024 Indiana Legislative SessionEducationNippon Steel US Steel
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson