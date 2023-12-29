Regionally Speaking: Indiana State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. previews the 2024 legislative session

The 2024 Indiana General Assembly will convene January 8, 2024 in Indianapolis at the Statehouse. The non-budget legislative session will be a short less controversial one than in years past. Indiana policymakers plan to prioritize education as well as work to improve laws already on the books for the betterment of all Hoosiers. Lakeshore Public Media will be speaking with several northwest Indiana elected office to get a preview the upcoming session. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. who represents Senate District 1. State Sen. Rodney Pol, Jr. was elected to fulfill the term of Senator Karen Tallian of Senate District 4 following her retirement from the Indiana Senate in September of 2021. Senate District 4 encompasses portions of Porter and LaPorte counties, including Portage, Chesterton, and Michigan City.

Visit https://indianasenatedemocrats.org/s4/#survey to take State Senator Rodney Pol, Jr. Hoosier Voice Survey.