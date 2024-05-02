Governor credits location, talent pipelines for Amazon's selection of New Carlisle for data center

Governor Eric Holcomb believes New Carlisle's location helped attract an $11 billion investment from Amazon. The planned data center would bring the largest capital investment in Indiana history to a relatively small community in St. Joseph County.

Still, Holcomb says it's close to the University of Notre Dame and not far from the country's third-largest economy. "And so when you start to snap all the pieces together – the infrastructure, the talent pipelines, what you are actually close to, what you’re in between – it starts to really pop off the map," Holcomb told reporters in Merrillville on Tuesday.

He also credits the "harmonious relationship" between the local community and state economic development entities.