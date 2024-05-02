© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Governor credits location, talent pipelines for Amazon's selection of New Carlisle for data center

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:49 PM CDT

Governor Eric Holcomb believes New Carlisle's location helped attract an $11 billion investment from Amazon. The planned data center would bring the largest capital investment in Indiana history to a relatively small community in St. Joseph County.

Still, Holcomb says it's close to the University of Notre Dame and not far from the country's third-largest economy. "And so when you start to snap all the pieces together – the infrastructure, the talent pipelines, what you are actually close to, what you’re in between – it starts to really pop off the map," Holcomb told reporters in Merrillville on Tuesday.

He also credits the "harmonious relationship" between the local community and state economic development entities.
Local News AmazonGovernor Eric Holcomb
