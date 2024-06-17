INDOT announces new dates for I-80/94 traffic changes

Work on I-80/94 is scheduled to move to its next phase.

Tonight (Monday), there will be lane closures westbound near Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue, as crews reconfigure traffic. Starting Tuesday, westbound traffic will be split, with two lanes to the right of the work zone and two lanes to the left.

The eastbound traffic reconfiguration that had been scheduled for tonight has been pushed back by more than a week to the night of Tuesday, June 25. During that time, there will be eastbound lane closures. Additionally, the ramps from Calumet to eastbound I-80/94, all eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Indianapolis Boulevard and the eastbound exit ramp to southbound Kennedy will be closed.

Once the reconfiguration is done, all eastbound traffic will be shifted to the left, with the work zone on the right, while a number of ramps will remain closed.

This is due to bridge deck overlay work on the bridges over Indianapolis Boulevard and the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad. Work will continue in phases through late August.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the schedule may still change, depending on weather.