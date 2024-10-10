South Shore Line to run extra service for Chicago Marathon

The South Shore Line is running extra service for Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

An extra westbound train will leave Carroll Avenue in Michigan City at 4:20 a.m. and arrive at Millennium Station at 5:40 a.m. An extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 2:35 p.m., stop at Van Buren at 2:38 and then make regular stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue.

On Friday and Saturday, certain trains will make an extra stop at McCormick Place for those attending the health and fitness expo and packet pickup.