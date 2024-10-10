© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

South Shore Line to run extra service for Chicago Marathon

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:02 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The South Shore Line is running extra service for Sunday's Chicago Marathon.

An extra westbound train will leave Carroll Avenue in Michigan City at 4:20 a.m. and arrive at Millennium Station at 5:40 a.m. An extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 2:35 p.m., stop at Van Buren at 2:38 and then make regular stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue.

On Friday and Saturday, certain trains will make an extra stop at McCormick Place for those attending the health and fitness expo and packet pickup.
south shore line Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger