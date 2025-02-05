© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Remains of missing woman discovered in Portage

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published February 5, 2025 at 5:55 PM CST
Porter County D.W.I. Task Force

The remains of a woman who disappeared from Hobart in 2020 have reportedly been discovered in Portage.

Portage police say Shannon Orton went missing from the Cressmoor Mobile Home Park in the summer of 2020, and Portage detectives began investigating in 2023 after getting new information from the Hobart Police Department. Portage police say, "The investigation is ongoing with multiple suspects."

They ask anyone with information about Orton's disappearance and death to contact Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or nheuberger@portage-in.com.
