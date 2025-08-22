© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Crown Point celebrates the reopening of Sauerman Woods Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson,
Dee Dotson
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:48 PM CDT
An aerial perspective of Sauerman Woods Park in Crown Point, Indiana. This sprawling green oasis is a beautiful escape right in the heart of the city
City of Crown Point via Facebook
An aerial perspective of Sauerman Woods Park in Crown Point, Indiana. This sprawling green oasis is a beautiful escape right in the heart of The Hub City.

After a 3-year-long project, Region residents gathered Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of Sauerman Woods Park. The new park, located at 1000 E. South St. adorned amenities such as: a playground, pond, pavilion and pickleball courts.

Mayor Pete Land said before the ribbon-cutting to open the park, "It has been a long time coming, we wanted to take our time and get everything that we wanted."

The new, 8,000-square-foot playground features sensory-friendly equipment; six sand volleyball courts; six pickleball courts; piers overlooking the pond; an open-air, covered pavilion; and a ½-mile illuminated walking path named ‘Patriot Path’ circling the \ pond.

Beyond the recreational aspects, the park's revitalization was a stormwater improvement project that increased stormwater capacity to improve drainage on the city's southeast side.

With more excitement to come this fall, Sauerman Woods Park pond will be stocked with fish in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
