Crown Point celebrates the reopening of Sauerman Woods Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After a 3-year-long project, Region residents gathered Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of Sauerman Woods Park. The new park, located at 1000 E. South St. adorned amenities such as: a playground, pond, pavilion and pickleball courts.

Mayor Pete Land said before the ribbon-cutting to open the park, "It has been a long time coming, we wanted to take our time and get everything that we wanted."

The new, 8,000-square-foot playground features sensory-friendly equipment; six sand volleyball courts; six pickleball courts; piers overlooking the pond; an open-air, covered pavilion; and a ½-mile illuminated walking path named ‘Patriot Path’ circling the \ pond.

Beyond the recreational aspects, the park's revitalization was a stormwater improvement project that increased stormwater capacity to improve drainage on the city's southeast side.

With more excitement to come this fall, Sauerman Woods Park pond will be stocked with fish in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.