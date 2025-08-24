Who says 155 is too old for a new lease on life?

One of Crown Point’s oldest homes is being restored to its former glory after sitting vacant for years. Indiana Landmarks, the statewide preservation group, acquired and is renovating the historic house at 302 E. Clark St.The nonprofit will look to sell the historic house to a preservation-minded buyer to take care of it once the work is complete.

Indiana Landmarks Northwest Field Office Director Black Swihart said, “ The property has deep connections to Crown Point’s history; It's one of the few examples of Italianate residential work close to the square that wasn't lost to development."

The exterior is now being renovated with work including: repairing masonry and decorative wood elements, with plans to restore the original wood windows, putting in new porches and replacing the roof, gutters and downspouts.

The exterior renovation is expected to be completed this fall; Once completed, Indiana Landmarks will look for a preservation-minded buyer to restore the interior to its original condition and make it livable again.

Work will be subject to both Crown Point's historic district guidelines and Indiana Landmarks' protective covenants that ensure the building is maintained as closely as possible to its original state.