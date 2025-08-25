Historic Steel Acquisition Set to be Transformative

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton addressed Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel at the Japan-America Society Gala in Indianapolis this week.

The Japan-America Society of Indiana’s Annual Gala brings together corporate and community leaders throughout the state and the Midwest region.

The Tokyo-based steelmaker, the fourth largest in the world, plans to spend an estimated $300 million to reline Blast Furnace No. 14 at Gary Works and potentially revive the tin mill at the plant, which is the largest integrated steel mill in North America.

Melton said Gary was central to Nippon Steel's expanded presence in North America, as it is home to U.S. Steel's flagship and largest steel mill, which stretches for seven miles along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

Japan-America Society Executive Director Theresa Kulczak said, "The historic agreement between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel promises transformational growth through major investments, jobs and best-in-class technologies and manufacturing capabilities, with Indiana as a top recipient. We’re honored to showcase this exciting partnership.”