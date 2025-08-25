Valparaiso Couple Arrested For Neglect

A police officer investigating the discovery of marijuana in a parked vehicle wound up inside a nearby residence so overrun with filth he repeatedly had to step outside to keep from vomiting, according to the report.

The residence in the 600 block of McCord Road housed two young people and two dogs, along with a 52-year-old woman and 20-year-old man who were then taken into custody.

Records show the woman faces charges of neglect of a dependent and animal neglect, while the man faces a charge of possessing marijuana.

Around noon on Saturday the officer was patrolling the area on foot when he spotted the marijuana. He reportedly confronted the man in question when he approached the vehicle.

After securing permission to enter their nearby residence, the officer said he was provided with more marijuana and discovered dog feces and urine on the carpet and walls, piles of dirty clothes and garbage, flying and dead bugs, and an overwhelming foul odor.

Alongside the debris, the officer discovered two neglected dogs in kennels and said the animals were stained from having to lie in their own waste. One of the dogs had not been out of its waste-filled kennel or given food and water for more than 13 hours, according to police.

As of Monday afternoon, neither party arrested has been named due to pending charges.