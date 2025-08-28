High Swim Risk Across Region Beaches

The National Weather Service(NWS) shares that Fierce winds that began Thursday are expected to create high waves and dangerous and boating conditions all along Lake Michigan's South Shore through at least Friday

The brief cold front will bring a welcome respite from the summer's scorching heat. Friday's high in Northwest Indiana might not eclipse 70 degrees, and the Labor Day weekend will be cooler than usual, with daytime temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows dipping into the lower 50s.

With colder air blowing in from the north, it could create waves from eight to 10 feet tall at Porter, Lake, and LaPorte county beaches, and rip currents in the water will have deadly force. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water, and the NWS classified the swim risk as "high."

The wind and waves will also create unsafe boating conditions. The NWS issued a small craft advisory in effect through Friday for Indiana's entire border with Lake Michigan.

NWS went on to say, "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.”