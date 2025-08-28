Inactive Pipelines Leak Fixed

Munster’s Cobblestones neighborhood is still riddled with a strange smell and oil sheen, but the Munster and BP emergency crews said they fixed the issue with two inactive BP pipelines this week.

Through a social media release the Munster Fire Department said the source of the oil sheen was detected in a stormwater catch basin and then secured by the BP response crews. The team fixed the affected section of the stormwater system and backfilled the area Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and other governmental agencies were notified. BP said it will continue to monitor the air in the area over the next few weeks, but it continues to show no elevated readings within the immediate area.

The release continued, “We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the patience of area residents as we continue operations and we ask the public to continue avoiding the immediate area and follow the instructions of on-scene personnel as the safety of our responders, the community and the environment remain our highest priority.”

Questions or concerns should be directed to BP Pipeline or the Munster Fire Department at 219-836-6960.