BP's Annual Outlook to be Delivered This Month

BP’s annual Energy Outlook will be unveiled later this month, where the company will share how technology, geopolitics and climate change are shaping the energy industry.

BP Chief economist Spencer Dale plans to retire this year, so his successor Gareth Ramsey, will co-deliver the BP Energy Outlook 2025 via webcast at 7 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Dale said, "I hope this year’s outlook will help to inform the global debate around the energy transition and, more importantly, that we will learn from everyone’s reactions and comments.”

Issues addressed in this year’s outlook will include: technological advances, geopolitical shifts, decarbonization efforts and increasing demand, energy security and how energy efficiency initiatives have been affecting energy consumption. They will also discuss how the energy industry is diversifying beyond fossil fuels, looking out to 2050.

BP will also deliver the outlook at a Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce luncheon, usually at Dynasty Banquets in Schererville at a later date.