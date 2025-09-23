Chemical Spill in Valparaiso

The Valparaiso Police Department, Porter County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) and Valparaiso Fire Department are investigating a chemical spill in eastern Valparaiso.

The reported spill happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of Enterprise Avenue. The area is mainly populated by office buildings and warehouses, and no injuries were reported, but the fire department asked the public to avoid the area until further notice and said more updates will come when available.

In a social media post, the Porter County Emergency Management Agency said a storage tank of sodium hydroxide, operated by the chemical company 'Shoremet', was "inadvertently overfilled.”

Sodium hydroxide is often used to make sodium salts, detergents and to regulate pH levels.

"The surrounding area was immediately isolated to keep nonemergency personnel from entering the area out of an abundance of caution," PCEMA said. "A RAVE alert was also sent through the Porter County 911 center to all citizens in the area, warning them to stay out of the area."

The leak had been stopped prior to the arrival of emergency responders, officials said, and authorities took air and water samples to ensure there was no danger to the people in the area.

PCEMA issued a hazmat warning for the area, which includes most of the Porter County Regional Airport. The warning, characterized as "immediate," expires at 8:50 p.m.