Two Adults Arrested After Physical Disturbance at a Local School

A physical altercation broke out on the campus of Gary's West Side Leadership Academy at the end of the school day Tuesday; Two adults were arrested.

While school dismissal was underway, approximately 3:40 p.m., two adults and "several" non-Gary students entered the parking lot and engaged in a "physical altercation" with students leaving West Side Leadership Academy for the day, the Gary Community School Corp. said.

The Gary Police Department received a call for assistance related to the apparent fight from the school's resource officers. When officers arrived, the two adults were "causing a disturbance" with the resource officers.

The Gary Community School Corp. said in its social media post that the two adults, plus "several" juveniles who did not attend West Side Leadership Academy, were arrested.

Gary police Cmdr. Thomas Pawlak said there were no reports of any juveniles being arrested or injured. Just the two adults — an 18-year-old and 19-year-old — were taken into custody by Gary officers for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The names of the arrested individuals have yet to be released, as no formal charges have been given at this time.