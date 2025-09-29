Porter County Hosts Last Hazardous Waste and Tire Collection of 2025

The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host their last Household Hazardous Waste and tire collection of the season on Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at the Porter County Expo Center located at 215 E Division Road, Valparaiso, IN from 9am to 2pm CST. Participants are asked to enter at Gate 3.

Residents can safely dispose of products containing: corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive substances. Common household hazardous waste items include anti-freeze, motor oil, batteries (household & automotive), fluorescent bulbs, paints, deck stains, pool chemicals, pesticides, and household smoke detectors.

This event will also include a tire collection. Residents can bring four (4) tires under 20 inches for free. Tires over 20 inches are subject to a fee. Tires with or without rims are accepted.

At the collection participants can drop off medical sharps including, diabetic needles, blood lancets, insulin pens, epi-pens, syringes, expired over the counter medicines, and non-narcotic prescriptions.

Items that are NOT accepted at this event are electronics, grill propane cylinders, and large containers over 55 gallons in size. Visit PorterCountyRecycling.org for a complete list of accepted items.

Accepted payments are cash or check made payable to 'Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County'.

For additional information on District events, contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694, or info@portercountyrecycling.org