Donate
Valparaiso Police Giving Away Gun Locks For Firearm Safety

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published September 30, 2025 at 9:56 PM CDT
Valparaiso Police Cars from Valparaiso Police Department Website

Valparaiso is offering free gun safety locks to continue its effort in promoting safe firearm storage. The gun locks are used to prevent accidental shootings, particularly those that involve children, and reduce firearm theft

Residents can pick up free gun locks at the Valparaiso Police Department on Washington Street, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No registration or ID is required.

Valparaiso Police Department Chief Andrew McIntyre said in a news release on Tuesday, "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for every gun owner in our community to store their firearms safely and responsibly."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, nearly 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in homes with unsecured and loaded firearms. Proper storage, including using a gun lock, can reduce the risk of unintentional firearm deaths by up to 85%.

Firearms are a leading method of injury; In the U.S., unintentional injury is the fourth-leading cause of death among infants, according to the CDC, and the top cause of death in minors from 1-17 years of age.

Gun locks are simple devices that prevent firearms from being loaded or fired, offering a visible deterrent to improper handling and unauthorized access, especially by children or individuals in crisis.
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
