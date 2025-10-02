Local Trades Teacher Wins Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize

Merrillville High School Construction Instructor (CTE), Terrell Taylor was named the grand prize winner of the ‘ Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence’.

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools initiative awarded over 1.5 million dollars to 25 high school trades teachers and their programs across the United States.

Taylor said, “ We’re not just building projects- we’re building people, and that’s what makes this learning environment so powerful.”

In total, Taylor won $70,000 for his school’s program and $30,000 for himself.