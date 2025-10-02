© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.

Local Trades Teacher Wins Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published October 2, 2025 at 8:43 PM CDT
1 of 3  — MHS Harbor Freight Winner.jpg
2 of 3  — MHS Harbor Freight Winner 3.jpg
3 of 3  — MHS Harbor Freight Winner 2.jpg

Merrillville High School Construction Instructor (CTE), Terrell Taylor was named the grand prize winner of the ‘ Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence’.

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools initiative awarded over 1.5 million dollars to 25 high school trades teachers and their programs across the United States.

Taylor said, “ We’re not just building projects- we’re building people, and that’s what makes this learning environment so powerful.”

In total, Taylor won $70,000 for his school’s program and $30,000 for himself.
Tags
Local News Local NewsMerrillville Community SchoolsMerrillville High Schooltown of Merrillville
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
See stories by Jona Robinson