Crown Point Considers 'Riverfront' District

The City of Crown Point announced on Tuesday that it is moving ahead with plans to consider adopting a riverfront district that would allow it to provide 15 additional liquor licenses to businesses inside its perimeter. The proposed ordinance passed a first reading at Monday night's City Council meeting, but will need to pass a second reading and adoption to go into effect.

The district would sit on the city's east side, bordering 101st Avenue to the north; 113th Avenue to the south; Mississippi Street to the east; and Madison Street to the west.

Interested businesses would be able to apply for one of the 15 available liquor licenses, but the city wants them to show how their establishment would draw people to Crown Point because of the dining and entertainment experience, not for the alcohol consumption experience. They can be one-, two- or three-way licenses. Applicants must also provide a business plan, share workforce data and explain in detail any planned improvements to their facility.

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. "The square is thriving and filled with vibrant small businesses that offer something for everyone. We hope the district will inspire more small businesses to call Crown Point home.”

Each license would cost $25,000, which would be deposited into the city's redevelopment fund to support the businesses and maintenance of the riverfront district, in addition to general uses by the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission.

There are no rivers in Crown Point — but according to the city, that doesn't matter. It says Indiana Code defines a riverfront to include a water conveyance ditch — and Crown Point's Beaver Dam Ditch runs through the proposed district.

Schererville and St. John have, in recent years, approved similar riverfront districts to the one Crown Point has proposed.