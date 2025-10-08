The Gary/Chicago International Airport Announces New Authority Chairman.

Earlier today, the Gary / Chicago International Airport (GCIA) Authority named Tom Collins, Jr. as the new Authority Chairman. The position was first appointed by Indiana Governor Mike Braun earlier this week and formally announced during today’s monthly meeting of the premier airport’s board of directors, known as the GCIA Authority.

Mr. Collins has been a member of the airport’s board of directors since early 2022 as the Porter County appointee; This summer, Mr. Collins was elected by a vote of the GCIA Authority to become its Secretary.

Mr. Collins is the President and CEO of Luke Family of Brands, a family owned and operated business founded in 1967 that employs 1,200 Hoosiers across 15 different industries. Mr. Collins, a resident of Porter County in Northwest Indiana, has seen the company diversify its portfolio to include retail, hospitality, retail and development.

Incoming Chairman Collins takes the reins of the airport during a time of continued growth and sizable investments from the public and private sectors. The airport has seen substantial expansion over the past decade, including the 2015 expansion of the airport’s main runway to nearly 9,000 feet, making it the region’s second longest after O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The runway expansion allows GCIA to service larger and heavier aircraft, up to and including a 777, one of the largest planes operating globally. This year has seen a continuation of this growth and modernization.