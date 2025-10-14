Portage Schools Approve 2026 Budget

The Portage Township School Board approved a nearly $97 million budget for 2026 on Monday, which remains relatively flat from this year.

The spending plan unanimously approved by board members is roughly $170,000 more than the $96.75 million certified budget for 2025.

Nearly $54.3 million will go towards the education fund, which covers salary and benefits for teachers and costs of instructional materials. The fund is supported through revenue from state funding, which is based on student enrollment numbers.

During a public hearing on Sept. 22, district officials noted that Portage Township Schools would receive around $475,000 less this school year from the 2025-25 school year due to the district's enrollment declining by approximately 100 students.

Portage Township Schools is projected to lose almost $5 million in property tax revenue in 2026 due to tax circuit breakers, which cap property taxes on residential properties to 1% of assessed value, more than double the $2.4 million it lost to the tax caps this year.

Senate Enrolled Act 1, signed into law by Gov. Mike Braun earlier this year, included a new tax credit that allows homeowners to take 10%, up to a maximum of $300, off the amount billed on their home.

Board members also approved renaming the district's upcoming middle school to Aylesworth Middle School. The school building is set to be built on the current site of Aylesworth Elementary and will replace Willowcreek Middle School when it is completed in 2029.