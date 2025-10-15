NIPSCO Prices Expected to Increase This Winter

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) announced today that natural gas residential customers can expect an increase in their winter heating bills this season compared to previous years.

Based on current market projections and assuming normal winter weather, bills for natural gas residential customers are estimated to be 16 percent higher than last winter. Each year, NIPSCO and other Indiana energy companies provide a forecast for home heating bills during the upcoming winter months.

Projections are based on market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels, as well as normal weather forecasts. If temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could differ.

Over the course of the upcoming five-month winter heating season, which is November through March, NIPSCO’s average natural gas residential customers using 625 therms could expect to pay approximately $665 in total over the five-month period. This compares to $575 during the previous winter and it represents about a $90 difference (16 percent) or $18.00 per month on average from November to March.

For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/assistance.