MAACabre Haunted House Returns This October

The MAAC Foundation’s annual MAACabre Haunted Attraction is back and more terrifying than ever, featuring 38 spine-chilling rooms, new scares, and a good cause behind every scream. The event runs October 17, 18, 24, and 25 from 6:30–9:30 PM, with a special Kids Show on October 19 from 1–3 PM designed for younger visitors and families.

Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door so purchase tickets online now at bit.ly/HH-25!

The MAACabre Haunted House is held at the MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus, located at 4203 Montdale Park Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

This year’s Haunted House continues the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day (FRADD) Raffle, giving guests a chance to win fantastic prizes while supporting the MAAC Foundation’s mission of supporting first responders.

Raffle tickets will be sold on-site, and prizes include an Amazon TV, vacation rentals, an autographed baseball, Chicago White Sox tickets, self-care packages, and more. A full list of raffle items can be viewed at bit.ly/maacraffle.

Guests can also look forward to food trucks, activities, and spooky surprises throughout the evening, making the MAACabre experience more than just a haunted house; it’s a full night of Halloween fun for a great cause.

All proceeds from the MAACabre Haunted Attraction benefit first responder training at the MAAC Foundation, helping firefighters, police, EMS, and K9 units across Northwest Indiana and beyond prepare for the real-life emergencies that keep communities safe.