Valpo Residents Experiencing Price Hike in Water Bill

"Dear Editor,

For the past several months, the group It’s The Same Water (ITSW) has respectfully requested that the Valparaiso Lakes Area Conservancy District (VLACD) Board investigate alternatives to alleviate the recent increase in water and sewer rates.

The dramatic uptick in monthly bills has not gone unnoticed by VLACD stakeholders. Although the VLACD Board has “offered” to engage in discussion of difficult topics according to their website, the body failed to pass a motion that would have initiated research into cost alternatives.

The ITSW coalition has actively sought input from the customers by means of petitions, door-to-door canvassing, home mailings, social media and attendance at board meetings. The City of Valparaiso currently provides water to the VLACD which, in turn, marks up the price to the VLACD rate payers. ITSW simply asks the VLACD board to engage in an open-minded discussion with the city to see if it makes sense economically for the City of Valparaiso to assume the responsibilities of the VLACD.

ITSW seeks to be active participants in future discussions and work collaboratively with the board on behalf of the stakeholders. The average rate payer could potentially save hundreds of dollars annually if the City of Valparaiso were to absorb the VLACD homes for water and sewer service.

It should be noted that the claims made by a VLACD board member that the ITSW seeks annexation to the city are false.

In the name of transparency and integrity, we challenge the VLACD board to explore all options related to water service and make the difficult but fair decisions that are in the best interest financially to homeowners paying the exorbitant monthly bills.

Respectfully submitted.

It’s The Same Water"