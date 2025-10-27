© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County New Compost Site Hours

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published October 27, 2025 at 8:38 PM CDT
The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will reduce the Valparaiso Compost Sites hours in preparation for Daylight Savings. Effective Monday, November 3rd, 2025, the Valparaiso Compost Site hours will be 8am-4pm Monday-Saturday. Portage and Boone Grove Sites will remain unchanged until winter hours begin in December.

Compost Site hours beginning Monday, November 3rd, 2025 will be as follows:

  • Valparaiso Compost Site Hours (2150 W Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46385): Monday through Saturday: 8am-4pm
  • Portage Compost Site Hours (6451 US Highway 12, Portage, IN 46368): Monday through Saturday: 8am-4pm.
  • Boone Grove Compost Site Hours (546 S 400 W, Valparaiso, IN 46385): Monday through Saturday 8am-4pm.

For additional information on District or have any questions, contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694, info@portercountyrecycling.org, or contact us on our socials @recycleportercounty on FB and Instagram.
