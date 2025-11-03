© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Energy Assistance Programs

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published November 3, 2025 at 9:17 PM CST

If you need help with your utility bills, Northwest Indiana is offering different routes to receive aid.

EAP Application Dates and Times:

Monday: Telephone applications

  • Appointments are available all day from 10:00 A.M - 7:30 P.M.

Tuesday:

  • Appointments available from 9:00 A.M - 3:00 P.M. at The Excel Center-Gary located at 4601 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN, 46408

Wednesday:

  • The Excel Center & Evening Telephone Appointments from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

    (You can pick up applications from: The Excel Center-Gary and Urban League of NWI during Business Hours)

Thursday 7 Friday:

  • Urban League of NWI Located at: 3101 Broadway, Gary, IN 46409 from 9:00 A.M.- 3:00 P.M.

-Download applications from: www.nwira.org

-Drop off or Mail applications to: NWIRA Located at 5233 Hohman Avenue Suite 104, Hammond, IN 46320
(During Normal Business Hours)

-Email applications to: nwira2008@gmail.com
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
