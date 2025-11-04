Annual Harvest Feast

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) announced that the Harvest Feast will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 21, at the New Hope Church, 2307 Rhode Island St., in Gary. Dr. Smith organizes and hosts this event each year in memory of his mother, the Rev. Julia E. Smith, and his aunt Magnolia Allen. The late Julia E. Smith was a former pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Each year, hundreds of residents attend the event to celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal and church service that features live music performances. The performers for the church service will be announced at a later date. The feast is free to attend and open to all residents of the Greater Gary Community.

“This is the 29th year we have held the Harvest Feast,” said Dr. Smith. “It is a blessing to come together as a community and show our gratitude for the gifts God has given us. There’s something special that takes place when people gather around the table for a hot meal. Strangers turn into friends, and the bond between family members deepens.”

The Harvest Feast is a traditional Thanksgiving meal, featuring turkey, dressing, beef roast, macaroni and cheese, green beans, greens, mashed potatoes, and a variety of desserts.

“This event is about more than a traditional meal,” explained Dr. Smith. “It’s about feeding the spirit through connection. We are living in a tumultuous, divisive time when many people feel disconnected from their neighbors. This feast is an opportunity to come together in communion and celebrate the holiday. The Harvest Feast embodies my belief that God’s greatest blessing is company with each other.”