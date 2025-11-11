The City of Gary Steps Up Amid Government Shutdown

On Monday, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton announced that the city will distribute $275,000 in food assistance to help residents offset a reduction in federal SNAP benefits this month. The announcement came on the same day that the state of Indiana announced that partial SNAP benefits would be delivered to most Hoosier recipients, but the outlook remains uncertain.

Through a video posted on YouTube, Melton expressed, "It's stressful, it's unfair, and I want you to know you are not in this alone. We are in close and constant contact with state and federal agencies and we are doing everything in our power to stay on top of this changing situation. To advocate fiercely for our community."

Most of the money, a combination of city funds and philanthropic donations, will go to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, with "mini-grants" being set aside to local food assistance providers. Another portion will go towards the city's annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

The city also announced that the Gary Sanitary District will forgive customers' outstanding late fees and suspend late fees until the end of the year.

The suspension of SNAP benefits, a consequence of the still-ongoing federal government shutdown, has left low-income families across the country in a precarious position. The potential consequences for Gary, where around a third of residents live in poverty, are particularly severe.

Melton said that he will be "personally travelling to Washington, DC soon to meet with congressional leaders to address issues that not only impact SNAP, but other issues that impact the quality of life for Gary residents."